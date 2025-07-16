Michael Jordan Drops $11K Tip For Employees At Greek Restaurant

Billionaire NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, on a recent trip to Athens, Greece, reportedly left a very generous €10,000 ($11,639) tip at a restaurant.

According to Greek City Times, the legendary basketball player was in town and was dining at Papaioannou when he made the kind gesture. Jordan was vacationing in Spetses but was also there to attend a Jordan Brand event titled “Board of Greatness,” which was attended by the likes of Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Dončić, NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, and Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo.

Fadeaway World reported that the tip was left after a meal that was personally prepared by the restaurant’s chef, George Papaioannou. The menu included Mediterranean delights, sea bass sashimi, grilled lobster, shrimp skewers, and the fresh catch of the day. Jordan enjoyed the meal and the generosity of the staff so much that he was seen thanking the chef and servers, and mentioned how Greece inspired the spirit of competition and legacy that his brand wants to achieve.

The legend spoke to the crowd at the exclusive event.

“I am thrilled that the Jordan family is here for this special gathering.”

“It is fitting that we are in Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games and modern sports. We began this event believing it was important for us to come together and set the tone for where Jordan Brand is headed, while upholding our commitment to the Brand’s legacy of excellence.”

Jordan has reportedly left Greece and may be gearing up for his new gig, which will start in October.

NBC announced earlier this year that when the NBA returns to NBC in October, Jordan will be part of NBC Sports’ regular season coverage, serving as a special contributor. He joins other former players like Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller, who will serve as game analysts, and Carmelo Anthony, who is on board as a studio analyst. The network did not explain what his exact role will be, but it will be his first role as a television analyst, interviewer, and/or commentator, etc.

NBC is returning to broadcasting NBA games after a 23-year hiatus.

