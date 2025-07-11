Michael Jordan, medical clinic
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

July 11, 2025

Michael Jordan’s Former Mansion Being Rented Out Through Airbnb

The Highland Park, Ill., property is available for a minimum seven-night stay.

After having his mansion on the market, off and on since 2012, Michael Jordan was able to sell the property last year, and now the new owner is using the home to rent to anyone via Airbnb.

According to NBC News, the Highland Park, Illinois, property where the NBA Hall of Famer once resided is listed for rental on the popular bed and breakfast website. The Champions Point mansion, which is two stories, is listed as a seven-bedroom, 17.5-bath estate that lies across 7.39 acres of land and can house as many as 12 individuals.

John Cooper bought the property in December 2024 after the house had been on the market for over a decade. Business Insider initially reported in 2023 that the property’s purchase price was almost half the original sale price, as Michael Jordan had the mansion originally listed at $29 million. The price was at a discounted $14,855,000, amounting to $265 per square foot when the original asking price was $517 per square foot. NBC News reported that Cooper was able to snag the property at an even bigger discount, as the purchase price was $9.5 million.Cooper has stated that he still doesn’t know what he will do with the property for the long term, but anyone who is looking to rent it out would have to do so with a minimum seven-night stay.

“I am still considering many different uses for the property,” Cooper told the media outlet in a written statement. “Some great uses require zoning relief, but in the meantime, short-term rentals are a permitted use to bring exposure to the property and generate some revenue.”

Amenities for the home include a full-size basketball court, a pool equipped with fish, a tennis court, a putting green for golf enthusiasts, and even a piano room, to name a few: nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms with a guest house on the premises. The house is fully furnished.

Cooper said he can see the property being rented for “a family or group of friends celebrating a milestone.”

