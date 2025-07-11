July 11, 2025
Michael Jordan’s Former Mansion Being Rented Out Through Airbnb
The Highland Park, Ill., property is available for a minimum seven-night stay.
After having his mansion on the market, off and on since 2012, Michael Jordan was able to sell the property last year, and now the new owner is using the home to rent to anyone via Airbnb.
According to NBC News, the Highland Park, Illinois, property where the NBA Hall of Famer once resided is listed for rental on the popular bed and breakfast website. The Champions Point mansion, which is two stories, is listed as a seven-bedroom, 17.5-bath estate that lies across 7.39 acres of land and can house as many as 12 individuals.
“I am still considering many different uses for the property,” Cooper told the media outlet in a written statement. “Some great uses require zoning relief, but in the meantime, short-term rentals are a permitted use to bring exposure to the property and generate some revenue.”
Amenities for the home include a full-size basketball court, a pool equipped with fish, a tennis court, a putting green for golf enthusiasts, and even a piano room, to name a few: nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms with a guest house on the premises. The house is fully furnished.
Cooper said he can see the property being rented for “a family or group of friends celebrating a milestone.”
RELATED CONTENT: Michael Jordan Played With Washington Wizards For ‘The Game Of Basketball That I Love’