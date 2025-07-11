Michael Jordan’s Former Mansion Being Rented Out Through Airbnb

After having his mansion on the market, off and on since 2012, Michael Jordan was able to sell the property last year, and now the new owner is using the home to rent to anyone via Airbnb.

According to NBC News, the Highland Park, Illinois, property where the NBA Hall of Famer once resided is listed for rental on the popular bed and breakfast website. The Champions Point mansion, which is two stories, is listed as a seven-bedroom, 17.5-bath estate that lies across 7.39 acres of land and can house as many as 12 individuals.