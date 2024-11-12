Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Michael Strahan Seemingly Responds To Veterans Day Controversy The football analyst was criticized for not placing his hand over his heart during the national anthem on Nov. 10







On Nov. 10, former NFL champion Michael Strahan was labeled disrespectful to veterans while at San Diego Naval Base. Instead of placing his hand over his heart during the national anthem, he stood there with arms crossed, one hand holding his wrist.

The “Good Morning America” host responded to the critics in a social media post on Nov. 11.

The incident took place before the NFL games scheduled for the day. Strahan stood with his co-hosts, Howie Long, Jay Glazer, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski, on “NFL on Fox” when they were shown standing at attention during the national anthem.

We conclude our show at the Naval Base San Diego with the national anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lDb2g6oF0f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2024

People responded on social media, stating that it was unpatriotic for Strahan to stand there and not place his hand over his heart.

Seemingly, the former New York Giants defensive player responded to the controversy by posting a photograph of his father, who served in the army, with a message to all veterans.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us daily. Your selfless service is beyond measure.”

Although many people called for Strahan to be punished in some way, Fox Sports has stated, according to Daily Mail, that there will be no fine, suspension, or discipline.

A source told the media outlet: “His peers have his back and understand that he wasn’t making the moment about himself. There isn’t going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael’s way.”

They added that he may or may not address the controversy, as he wants to extend the life of the controversy it presented.

“Michael wants Veterans Day to be for those men and women who deserve it and deserve the praise. To be in the conversation this way and to extend the talk on what people think he was doing would be a disservice to what the day means.’

