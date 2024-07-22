Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Reveals She Is Officially Cancer-Free In New Video

Michael Strahan has a lot to celebrate. His daughter, Isabella, revealed that she is officially cancer-free in a new video.

The 19-year-old shared the good news in a YouTube video titled “Goodbye Hospital.” In the vlog, she told viewers that an MRI scan detected no cancer in her body.

The teenager also showed footage of her going to the hospital to have her chemotherapy port removed. “I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice,” explained Isabella. “I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

She initially shared her brain tumor diagnosis to Good Morning America in January. In the interview, Isabella revealed the decision to freeze her eggs to protect them from the rounds of chemotherapy.

Moreover, her cancer diagnosis took a toll on the entire family. Her father contemplated leaving television to spend more time with his loved ones.

While on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Strahan spoke of retiring earlier than he once thought due to Isabella’s health scare. Strahan transitioned from playing in the NFL to daytime television, with his current hosting gig on GMA. Upon learning of his daughter’s cancer, he spent time away from the morning show.

“You’d think I’m the athlete, the tough guy, the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It has really made me change my perspective on so many things,” he shared in the interview. “I love my life, and I enjoy my life, but at some point, my kids are in college, I want to be able to go to college and say, ‘Yeah, let’s take a trip.’”

However, the 52-year-old assured fans that his time on television was not up yet. Despite this, his newfound outlook on family remains.

