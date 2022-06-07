Michael Strahan’s Religion of Sports Raises $50 Million In Series B Funding Round

Religion of Sports, the sports media company co-owned by Michael Strahan, Tom Brady, and media entrepreneur Gotham Chopra, has raised $50 million in a Series B fundraising round.

The award-winning sports media production company has raised the funds with the intent to develop new ownable content IP as well as to further scale its creator network while increasing global strategic partnerships. Religion Of Sports’ funding round is led by Shamrock Capital with support from Elysian Park Ventures and Cerro Capital.

“The possibilities of content are continuing to grow at Religion of Sports, and I am proud to have been here from the beginning,” Strahan said in a written statement.

“The team remains committed to raising the standard of non-fiction storytelling in not just sports but also beyond, and I can’t wait to welcome new formats, partners, and audiences into our world,” he added. “From athletes to trailblazers, to important societal themes and world events, there are such incredible and emotional stories to be told and I look forward to jointly developing and introducing groundbreaking work with this team. Evolution and diversity are key, and we’re just getting started!”

The new funding for Religion of Sports will allow the company to provide more value to consumers, including venturing into non-sports territory.

“Religion of Sports has grown at a pace we could have only dreamed about five years ago,” Brady said. “We have some of the most talented people in the industry, who share the same passion for sports storytelling that has an impact on culture and audiences around the world. I am so honored and proud to be part of this team who continues to find ways to push the envelope and rewrite the traditional approach to thought-provoking, meaningful, and entertaining content. I look forward to what the future holds for us at Religion of Sports as we continue to expand our slate and pursue more collaborative projects with new partners.”