Michael Vick’s Appearance At Wilmington Public Library’s Black History Month Event Draws Criticism

The Wilmington Public Library in Delaware is facing criticism after announcing that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will speak at its Feb. 12 Black History Month celebration.

On Jan. 18, the library shared a flyer on Facebook announcing Vick’s presence at “The Cookout,” which quickly ignited debate.

”Will he discuss how he got involved in dog fighting? How he killed them? How he chose which ones lived or died?” one critic wrote.

”Guy who enjoyed watching dogs rip each other apart? Interesting choice…,” added another.

As part of the event, Vick will share his journey from the NFL to becoming a college head coach at Norfolk State University. Other highlights of “The Cookout” include appearances by actors from the TV sitcom What’s Happening!! and the cult classic film, Cooley High, on Feb. 5.

Jamar Rahming, executive director of Wilmington Public Library, responded to one dog lover who questioned how much Vick was being paid to speak at the event, saying: “Our events are privately funded—we do not use taxpayer dollars for library events.”

Vick was suspended from the Atlanta Falcons after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report exposed his involvement in a brutal dog fighting ring. He was implicated in training pit bulls, causing severe injuries to the animals, and even participating in the killing of some dogs at Bad Newz Kennels, alongside his associates Tony Taylor, Purnell Peace, and Quanis Phillips.

Vick was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for his involvement in a dogfighting ring. Additionally, he was required to pay restitution, participate in a drug treatment program, and serve three years of probation.

Though Vick has served his time, offered up numerous apologies, and took part in community acts, there were many who defended the library’s decision to include him in its “Cookout” event.

”A lot of y’all in the comments are older than me and are extremely judgmental,” one supporter wrote. “The man apologized, paid his dues, and it’s beyond time to let that stick up out you and move on with life like he did, along with the rest of us.”

“How long ago was that? Police still killing black men and women, but white people don’t say a word about that,” added someone else.

