Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Joins Atlanta Dream, Bringing The Bayou Barbie Back To The South Reese will say goodbye to the Windy City in this new trade.







Angel Reese is officially with the Atlanta Dream, marking her departure from the Chicago Sky.

The WNBA All-Star, known by fans as the “Bayou Barbie,” will return to play hoops in the South with the new trade. In the deal, confirmed by ESPN, Reese will play for the Dream as her former franchise received two first-round picks.

The 6-foot-3 forward announced the news herself with her signature No. 5 on the red Dream jersey. The former LSU player wrote that it’s an “Angel’s dream” to join the franchise in the Georgia capital city, with the city also honoring one of its new star players.

Bayou Barbie 🤝 ATL

Welcome to the 🅰️, Angel pic.twitter.com/egHdbK9oaK — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 6, 2026

Reese will become a new asset for the team, having already established herself as a formidable player on the court. In her sophomore season, she averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. As the leading rebounder for the league for two consecutive seasons, she intends to help the Dream secure its first WNBA championship.

Beyond her on-court prowess, the Vogue cover star has become a growing advocate for women athletes. With her sneaker collaboration with Reebok and her career as a media personality, Reese will now become attached to a cultural hotspot.

The Atlanta Dream has also prepped fans’ excitement for the upcoming season. The franchise already has Reese’s jersey on sale, with part-owner and former player Renee Montgomery also congratulating the 23-year-old on the news.

Fans also commented on what a “dream” trade this was for the women’s basketball organization, especially as Reese can promote new opportunities within the vibrant Atlanta scene.

This is the perfect market. In a majority Black city, centralized in the South so LSU, SEC, & DMV fans can travel, and with several HBCUs close by. I can already see her speaking at Spelman and her number 5 jersey being a staple like Michael Vick’s was. https://t.co/F2fapTdIvD — Queer Latifah ✨ (@TheAfrocentricI) April 6, 2026

“This is the perfect market. In a majority Black city, centralized in the South so LSU, SEC, & DMV fans can travel, and with several HBCUs close by,” shared one X user. “I can already see her speaking at Spelman and her number 5 jersey being a staple like Michael Vick’s was.”

Reese will face her former team at a pre-season game in Chicago on April 29. However, WNBA fans can catch Reese in her first home game with the Dream as they play against the Las Vegas Aces on May 17. Tickets to the game are on sale now.

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