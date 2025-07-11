McDonald’s Manager Stabbed To Death By Employee In Michigan

A manager working at a Michigan McDonald’s was arrested after she allegedly killed her manager after stabbing her several times before she attempted to flee the scene.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, a mother of six and manager at the Eastpointe McDonald’s, had been stabbed to death by a 26-year-old employee July 10. Harris, who was known as Jamma, had been working at the fast food restaurant for 15 years before the fatal incident. Police authorities did not identify the employee.

The deadly incident took place before 8 a.m. as the two women were involved in a verbal altercation. After arguing, Harris requested that the employee leave the McDonald’s, and she did, but a person who was at the drive-thru stated that the young woman came back, but with a mask on her face. Upon her return, she stabbed Harris several times.

“She started stabbing her and I ran for help and basically asked everybody like “help help” or whatever,” the witness said. “I tried to stop her – it was no stopping her. She stabbed her everywhere.”

Police stated that a customer who is a CPL (Concealed Pistol License) holder saw what happened as he waited in line at the drive-thru. He pulled out his weapon and fired it into the air to get her to stop stabbing Harris. When the shot was fired, the suspect ran out of the restaurant. The man then exited his vehicle and caught up with her, and held her at gunpoint until police officers arrived at the scene.

The owner and operator of the franchise released a statement saying that the restaurant will be closed “until further notice” as they cooperate with police on the matter.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Yusef Alcodray in a written statement. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”

The children’s father is reportedly incarcerated, leaving them without either parent.

