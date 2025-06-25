Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Black McDonald’s Franchisees Join Boycott Against The Company They will join the boycott amid their own lawsuit against McDonald's for alleged unfair treatment.







More than 40 Black former McDonald’s franchisees have banded together to join a nationwide boycott against the fast food chain.

The news comes amid their lawsuit against McDonald’s for alleged discrimination in its franchise program. According to a press release, the franchisers claimed they could only buy stores with lower profits and higher costs. As the stores appeared unsustainable, they had no choice but to sell to white operators for a lower market value.

“When many of us entered the McDonald’s franchise program, we discovered the corporation would relegate us to only buying stores with lower profits and higher costs,” detailed a statement representing the former McDonald’s franchisees. “When many of us tried to buy stores with greater profits, we were denied, and had to watch those more lucrative stores go to white owners. While we struggled to make our stores profitable, we were consistently faced with unreasonable demands that white owners did not face, and we were consistently denied support and financial relief that white owners were routinely offered.”

The slew of disgruntled franchisees filed the class action lawsuit against McDonald’s in 2023. They also described “overtly racist responses” from executives of the restaurant chain. They claimed the harsh backlash came from addressing the unfair treatment and ways to boost the stores’ profits.

Now, the former franchisees have shared their support and participation in a boycott by The People’s Union USA. According to Afrotech, the protest against all McDonald’s locations will take place from June 24 to 30. It intends to address the company’s dismantling of DEI initiatives.

“So abandoning their stated values is nothing new to McDonald’s: they long ago abandoned us, their Black franchisees. And, by doing so, the McDonald’s corporation also abandoned its alleged commitment to the Black communities it relies on for its customers and employees,” added the news release. “As Black entrepreneurs, we tried to build wealth in those communities, we tried to give back to those communities, but we all were forced out in favor of white owners.”

The move hopes to follow the successful boycott against Target for its rollback of DEI policies. Sparked earlier this year, communal and faith leaders such as Pastor Jamal Bryant spearheaded the movement. The ongoing refusal to shop at Target has led to consecutive weeks of declining sales and decreased quarterly earnings.

The People’s Union USA hopes McDonald’s earnings will face a similar fate to spark change. They aim to show that the power lies in the hands of the masses.

The franchisees’ involvement in the boycott also amplifies this mission. They hope it will strengthen commitments to Black customers, employees, and future operators.

“We join The People’s Union USA and other organizations and community leaders in calling for a boycott of McDonald’s until they keep their promises, renew their commitment to the Black community, and finally do right by the Black owners and operators like us who deserved—but did not get—a fair shot at success.”

