Class Is In Session: Mickey Factz To Teach ‘The Art Of The MC’ At NYU Clive Davis Institute

Mickey Factz has been hired as an adjunct professor for the Clive Davis Institute at New York University. The Bronx rapper will make his professorial debut with “The Art of the M.C.” class, succeeding Black Thought of The Roots.

According to a press release, the course will break down the elements of being a masterful emcee, a journey Factz knows firsthand.

“It’s an honor to continue the legacy of MCs that preceded me to teach at the Clive Davis Institute,” he said. “I will be bringing my expertise, wealth of knowledge and mentoring to a historic space such as NYU. I want to acknowledge the incredible faculty at NYU for their support, as well as my friend Shawn Setaro for his words of recommendation. Long Live Lyricism. Class is in session. Literally.”

NYU students will learn about the history and philosophies of hip-hop as a musical movement and rap as a craft. Dissecting authentic artistry, performance, and lyricism, the seven-week course will also provide a firsthand look into the nuanced work of becoming a certified MC. The class will function as a workshop, enabling students to delve deeper into song structure and analysis, freestyle development, and stage command.

The 2009 XXL Freshman class alumnus has become a household name in the hip-hop community for his dynamic lyricism and academic prowess in the genre. Aside from collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and other rap heavyweights, the acclaimed battle rapper went on to produce three albums and a plethora of mixtapes throughout his decades-long career.

Factz also founded the Pendulum Ink Academy, his online school teaching lyricism and hip-hop. At the Clive Davis Institute at NYU Tisch, Factz will also lend his talents to the program that amplifies the importance of diverse music genres.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mickey Factz to the Clive Davis Institute for the ‘Art of the MC’ course,” added JD Samson, director of performance at the Clive Davis Institute. “Professor Mickey is entering the department with his groundbreaking hip-hop pedagogy and decades of experience as a lyricist, educator, and cultural innovator. His dedication to teaching and his artistic vision will be a massive asset to our students and community.”

Class officially begins Oct. 23.

