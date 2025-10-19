Beauty by Kandiss Edwards Mielle Organics Is Pulling Up To An HBCU Near You The MiCurl Out Homecoming Tour, will visit four HBCUs in total.







On Oct. 17, Mielle Organics kicked off the second stop of its “MiCurl Out Homecoming Tour” at Florida A&M University.

The MiCurl Out Homecoming Tour, will visit four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in total. At the heart of the initiative is the brand’s objective to alleviate some of the hair-care challenges students encounter when living in areas with limited access to specialty products. Omar Goff, president of Mielle Organics and an alumnus of FAMU’s School of Business and Industry, emphasized that the tour revolves around equity and authenticity.

“Our goal is to not only show up at the campus but also invest,” Goff said.

He also noted that HBCUs often miss out on brand dollars that support their programs and that the tour aims to correct that.

“HBCUs are such a pivotal part of culture, and as brand leaders it’s important for us to stay connected to culture but also to pay respect to culture,” Goff said to FAMU online.

Mielle Organics has maintained longstanding partnerships with HBCU athletics, including FAMU Cheer and Howard University’s swim team, which Goff said reflects the company’s broad commitment to serving “underserved and underrepresented” communities.

Crystal Moulton, a fourth-year public-relations student at FAMU, told FAMU online that the activation encouraged her to sample the brand’s products.

“My conversation with the people who were running the activation pushed me to start supporting Mielle and giving more of their products a try,” she said.

“We talk about the importance of not gate-keeping,” he said, referencing the brand’s efforts to remain relatable and true to its origins while adapting to a new youth culture.

With the FAMU stop now completed, the MiCurl Out tour will move on to additional HBCU campuses. Organizers say events will continue to include product education, beauty-care workshops and community-driven experiences.

RELATED CONTENT: FAMU Announcer Issues Apology After Offensive Remarks Toward ASU Dance Team Sting On Social Media