Mielle Organics Founder Claims Influencer Got Paid To Spread Lies About Her Haircare Products

The founder of Mielle Organics claims that recent controversies over her haircare brand were prompted by an influencer getting paid to spread lies about its products.

The company’s founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez, explained the “very important message” on Instagram Live. She detailed how a competitor brand paid an influencer to promote their products. While in the partnership, a creator went viral after spewing allegedly untrue claims about Mielle’s popular Rosemary and Mint Hair Oil in September. TheShadeRoom reposted footage of Rodriguez’s claims of sabotage.

“As many of you have seen, Mielle has been buzzing in the media lately… but here’s the thing: we recently discovered that the original TikToker creator who sparked all of those rumors about Mielle products causing hair loss and falsely claiming that the Rosemary Mint Oil formula has changed, that creator has been paid by one of our competitors,” Rodriguez explained.

According to Rodriguez, her team discovered that the influencer, Danesha Mo’nek, earned a commission. The CEO asserted that Mo’nek sparked the controversy to boost sales for the competitor and earn more money herself.

“This creator was earning a commission to promote a competitor’s products while spreading misinformation about our products for their own personal gain. Unfortunately, some who joined in on those conversations seemed to have ulterior motives as well,” revealed Rodriguez.

Rodriguez first addressed the scandal that same month, in which Mo’nek asserted that the hair oil causes hair loss. Fellow TikTokers also expressed similar stories of damage. Following the backlash, Rodriguez assured customers that its product quality never wavered.

However, Rodriguez decided to announce this latest update for “transparen[cy].” She spoke on Mo’nek, stating the beauty expert has since had her videos removed from TikTok. However, the controversies that stained the popular natural haircare brand remain across social media.

“It has reached a point where I feel it’s important to be transparent with you all,” explained the entrepreneur.

“So, just to let you know, the originator of those false videos has since been removed.”

