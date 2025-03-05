Finally! Mike Epps Confirms ‘Friday’ Sequel

After more than 20 years, another sequel to the classic comedy, Friday, is in the works.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Mike Epps confirmed that the next installment of the Ice Cube-led movie is a go after Charlamagne Tha God inquired.

“He (Ice Cube) called me the other day, said we just finished the deal,” Epps told the radio host. “So, we doing the last Friday. And big shout-out to Cube; that’s another brother that has put so many brothers on, man, and don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name ’em. This dude gave dudes opportunities.”

The next movie will follow the original Friday (1995), Next Friday (2000), and Friday After Next (2002). The franchise has given a platform to talents such as Katt Williams, Ludacris, the late John Witherspoon, Don Curry, Clifton Powell, and Terry Crews.

“I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good,” said Epps. “And we’re gonna bring in the new comics. We’re gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs. It’s going to be a good ass time.”

Charlamagne posed the million dollar question: will “Smokey,” aka Chris Tucker, be in the new installment.

The memorable role as Cube’s perpetually stoned best friend launched Tucker’s career, but he has not appeared in any of the sequels. Most Friday fans have been clamoring for Smokey’s return, including Epps.

“People still love Chris Tucker, he’s still Smokey,” Epps said. “He laid it down, he positioned me to do it. So Chris, if you’re listening, we need you, baby boy. Come on back.”

