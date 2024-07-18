Ice Cube’s Production Company Cube Vision Extends Partnership With Paramount

N.W.A. founding member Ice Cube is expanding his entertainment umbrella, Cube Vision, with an extended partnership with Paramount Global.

According to Deadline, Ice Cube, real name, O’Shea Jackson, and his partner, Jeff Kwatinetz, COO of Cube Vision, have locked down a first-look television deal that will allow the duo to develop and executive produce projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms across the Paramount network.

“We are excited to expand on our successful partnership with Paramount through this unique television deal,” said Cube and Kwatinetz in a joint written statement. “This deal provides us with everything we need to bring amazing and authentic stories to television, working with the best writers, showrunners, and television innovators in the entire business. We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina, Chris, and the rest of the All-Star Paramount Global team to build upon the great work we’ve done together.”

The first project is already being developed at Showtime Studios. It’s an unscripted project that will explore the cutthroat world of Hollywood through the eyes and experience of Black creators.

“Ice Cube is a bona fide powerhouse whose enduring impact on music, film, TV, and sports resonates with generations of fans,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and CCO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “It’s a privilege to build on our relationship with Cube Vision and continue to bring his trailblazing storytelling to audiences around the world.”

This comes on the heels of Cube telling Flavor Flav that a fourth Friday movie is closer to fruition. There have been barriers over the past 20 years that have prevented another Friday from being produced, but it looks like with new blood at Warner Bros., the world may be closer to seeing what Craig Jones (The character Cube played in the original movie and sequels) and crew have been up to over the years.

The original Friday was released in theaters back in 1995. The sequel, Next Friday, came out in 2000, and two years later, in 2002, the last movie in this series, Friday After Next, was released in theaters.

