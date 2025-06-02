Former Boxing Champion Mike ‘The Bodysnatcher’ McCallum Dead at 68

International Hall of Fame boxer Mike “The Bodysnatcher” McCallum was reported dead in Las Vegas on May 31 at the age of 68.

According to The Jamaica Observer, the legendary boxer, who won boxing titles at the junior middleweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight divisions, was reportedly driving to a gym when he got sick and pulled over to the side of the road. He was discovered unresponsive by police officers and later pronounced dead. No cause of death has been reported.

The Jamaican native was acknowledged by Jamaica’s sports minister, Olivia Grange, who released a written statement regarding his death.

“It is with utter and complete sadness that I learned of the death of Jamaica’s three-time World Boxing Champion Michael McKenzie McCallum,” Grange said. “I express my personal condolences to his mother, siblings, and his children. On behalf of the Ministry of Sports, I take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this legendary Jamaican.”

In 1984, the pugilist became the first Jamaican boxer to win a world title when he beat Sean Mannion in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York. He left the boxing ring with the WBA Junior Middleweight crown that night. During his career, he also won titles in two other divisions. As a middleweight, he won the WBA Middleweight title, and as a lightweight, he became a WBC Light Heavyweight champion. After a successful career in the ring, McCallum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

