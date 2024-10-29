Mike Tyson Invests In First-Of-Its-Kind Plant-Based Fast Food Chain

Mike Tyson is joining the growing plant-based food industry by making a significant investment in an innovative plant-based quick-service restaurant.

On Oct. 23, Carma HoldCo, the parent company behind the boxing champion’s TYSON 2.0 brand, issued a press release announcing a strategic investment in Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So (TMS), a leading-edge plant-based fast food chain known internationally for its fresh approach to fast food and dedication to offering second chances to those in need.

With backing from Tyson, Mr. Charlie’s TMS will go full throttle into expansion plans with new locations throughout the U.S. and overseas. This will add to its current roster of locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sydney, Australia. Alongside its commitment to sustainability and global expansion, Mr. Charlie’s TMS prioritizes giving second-chance employment opportunities to those from underserved backgrounds, including individuals recovering from addiction or homelessness.

This investment aligned perfectly with Tyson, who embraced veganism at various points in his boxing career and personal life. It also aligns with his passion for helping those in need and reflects his resilience and transformation, both personally and in his brand.

“Mr. Charlie’s is a natural choice for Carma Holdco as we diversify into the food industry. I very much believe in the healthy benefits of a vegan diet and was a strict vegan for many years,” Tyson said of the partnership.

“I’m proud to align myself with partners bringing healthy alternatives that taste good to the fast food space. Mr. Charlie’s mission to help and hire those from the homeless community is something that I am truly passionate about, and I look forward to helping many people and communities with the expansion of Mr. Charlie’s across the globe.”

Tyson joins at a pivotal time as Mr. Charlie’s TMS begins to scale rapidly worldwide, thanks to strategic partnerships with data-driven platforms like Uber Eats and Postmates. These collaborations enable the company to identify optimal locations for franchise expansion by leveraging comprehensive market data, resulting in quicker rollouts and more effective local market penetration.

“This isn’t just an investment in a plant-based food concept—it’s a smart business decision,” Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, said.

“The QSR space is ripe for innovation, and Mr. Charlie’s combination of bold brand identity, crave-worthy menu, and scalable business model makes it a compelling opportunity for franchisees. We’re excited to help bring this innovative brand to more markets.”

The global expansion brings franchise opportunities to entrepreneurial leaders. Mr. Charlie’s TMS aims to provide franchise options in various new U.S. and international markets, allowing prospective franchisees to join the plant-based revolution with a company that prioritizes purpose over profits. Interested franchisees can email franchising@mrcharlies.co.

