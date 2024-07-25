Business by Shanique Yates Mike Tyson Advocates Psychedelics With Mikeadelics Mushroom Grow Kit Mike Tyson takes his advocacy for psychedelics to the next level with new Mikeadelics mushroom grow kit.









Mike Tyson is taking his psychedelic advocacy to the bank with the launch of a new mushroom grow kit.

The legendary boxer previously opened up about how psychedelics changed his “whole life.” Now he wants to make it easier for fans to cultivate mushrooms from the comfort of their own home through his new Mikeadelics mushroom grow kit.

“Mikeadelics represents a personal journey for me. My interest in psychedelics has been well-documented, and I’m excited to offer a product that makes growing mushrooms accessible to everyone,” said Tyson, according to Benzinga. “This kit is a game-changer and makes the process simple and enjoyable.”

Launched within his TYSON 2.0 company, which is housed in Carma HoldCo Inc., a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to help industries, the Mikeadelics mushroom grow kit is developed by Advanced Mycology and features a filter strip technology to enhance airflow and prevent bacteria and mold.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mikeadelics, a product that not only broadens our product offerings but also aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and deliver unique, authentic experiences to our consumers,” said Carma HoldCo. CEO Adam Wilks in a press release. “This launch also signifies our entry into the psychedelic space in a legal, compliant way, representing a significant milestone for our company.”

The new kit comes on the heels of the legendary boxer’s first branded retail store, Tyson 2.0 Brandstore, which opened July 4 in Amsterdam.

Designed to simplify the process, the Mikeadelics mushroom grow kit “eliminates the need for tubs, tents, or a dedicated clean grow space.” In turn, growing mushrooms is now accessible to people who don’t have prior mycology experience. TYSON 2.0 Mikeadelics claims to solve the issue of maintaining sterility during the mushroom-growing process thanks to the aforementioned filter strip technology.

To use the Mikeadelics grow kit, customers will need to order mushroom genetics from Advanced Mycology and inject liquid mushroom cultures into the soil, which is provided in the kit. At this time, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reports that the spores are legal to purchase and ship, as psychedelic mushrooms are not produced until they are injected into the soil.

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg Rolls Out First S.W.E.D. Cannabis Store