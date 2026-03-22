HBCU by Ann Brown Miles College Cheer Team Makes History With National Championship Win After 20-Year Hiatus Miles College became the first Historically Black College or University to earn both titles at the competition.







Miles College has made history with a victory at a national cheerleading competition.

The Golden Bears cheer team captured both the Overall Grand Champion title and the College Coed Game Time Championship at the CCA Christian Cheer Nationals & Collegiate Championship, held March 7 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. With the win, Miles College became the first Historically Black College or University to earn both titles at the competition.

The team had not competed on a national stage in more than 20 years. Their return alone marked a major milestone, but their performance elevated the moment into a historic breakthrough.

The journey to nationals was far from easy. Funding was a major hurdle, and initially, the trip wasn’t considered financially feasible. Head coach Le’Andrea Anderson-Tolbert stepped in and covered registration costs. From there, the team rallied support, raising more than $10,000 through community donations, family contributions, and grassroots efforts, HBCU Gameday reports.

The team also had limited access to proper facilities forced the team to adapt, sometimes practicing routines without full stunts or rehearsing in unconventional spaces. Yet the Golden Bears were able to overcome the challenges and represent smaller HBCUs on a national level.

“This whole competition season… was about what we’re doing for our community and showcasing what smaller HBCUs can bring,” Anderson-Tolbert shared.

When the team finally took the stage, they delivered a high-energy routine that blended precision, spirit, and the signature performance style deeply rooted in HBCU cheer culture. Their execution and presence quickly set them apart from the competition.

The Golden Bears’ victory is being hailed as a defining moment, not only for Miles College but for HBCU cheer programs across the country, AL.com reports.

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