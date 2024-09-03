September 3, 2024
How To Stay Mindful and Demure When You Have A Narcissistic Boss
Dear FairyGodMentor,
How do I deal with a narcissistic boss? I’m afraid I’ll lose my job because he always gaslights me and it gives me extreme anxiety. He is causing me mental health issues. What do I do?
Signed, Cindy
Dear Cindy,
Thank you for reaching out and asking for help. It’s a very daunting experience dealing with someone who makes it virtually impossible for you to focus on your performance because of their negative behaviors and treatment. I understand how this manager and their treatment may feel all too consuming but nothing is more important than your health and well-being.
Here are some success skills that will help you navigate narcissism in the workplace behavior:
1. Identify the behavior
2. Keep your receipts
3. No is a complete sentence
4. Get help
Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength! You’ve already flexed your “get help” muscles by sending this note over to me. Being treated this way can feel very isolating, but don’t be ashamed of asking for help from your support system. Your support system could look like your family, friends, a mentor, or a therapist. If you feel that this person is violating law, policy, or your physical and/or psychological safety, talk to HR – immediately. HR can step in, document your concerns, and take additional corrective action steps.
5. Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow
6. Self-care isn’t selfish
Cindy, your career is very important, but your mental and physical well-being are just as important. You can always make more money, but you can’t make more time. Protect your peace at all costs. Self-advocacy gives you your control back. When you raise your voice, you raise your value. You have the power to create the type of work environment that builds you up and doesn’t tear you down. You can decide to bloom where you’re planted or uproot yourself and plant yourself in another garden where you’re valued and respected. The choice is always yours to make.
Keep your head up, Cindy! You got this!
With love and light,
Your FairyGodMentor®
Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and the founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that develops empowered, results-driven leaders through engaging leadership development coaching, training, and facilitation. She is the author of the best-selling book and audiobook Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.