Misa Hylton Demands Mary J. Blige Share Her Funds In $5M Lawsuit

Stylist Misa Hylton is suing longtime collaborator and former friend Mary J. Blige for $5 million.

In the suit, Hylton alleges her former friend interfered with a business relationship and breached a contract involving rapper Young Vado.

According to documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Hylton claims that Blige’s company, Beautiful Life Productions, is stopping the release of Vado’s album unless he stops working with Hylton’s M.I.S.A Management.

The agreement specified that 20% of Vado’s pay would be allocated to M.I.S.A. management. Hylton claims that Power Book ll actress convinced Vado to cease doing business with Hylton and her company.

According to Hylton, Blige offered exclusive opportunities, threatening the release of his album and tour. Additionally, the suit alleges Blige’s head of security attempted to convince Vado to sign a new deal without the aid of legal counsel.

As a result of these actions, Hylton’s suit seeks $5 million in damages for “breach of contract, emotional distress, and interference with business relationships.” The filing also alleges Vado was put in a position of “economic servitude” as a result of Blige’s demands.

Hylton and Blige share a long history that dates back to the 1990s. The era marks the emergence of women in the entertainment industry. Not yet the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Blige released What’s the 411? Which quickly catapulted her into R&B stardom. Working with producer Sean “P. Diddy” “Puff Daddy” Combs, Blige, and the mother of Combs’s first child, Hylton began a friendship that has lasted nearly 30 years. Hylton made a name for herself as a stylist, shaping the look of many 90s artists, including Blige and rapper Lil Kim.

The personal and professional closeness of the women over the years has made the lawsuit particularly surprising to many. Blige is currently performing on her 36-city For My Fans tour. None of the parties involved has spoken out about the suit.

