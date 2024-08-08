Culture by Mitti Hicks Miss Iowa Makes History As The Second Black Woman To Win Title In The State McKenzie Kerry has made history in Iowa by winning Miss Iowa for 2024. Kerry is the second Black woman to win the title in over 70 years.









Twenty-six-year-old McKenzie Kerry has made history in Iowa by winning the Miss Iowa USA pageant in 2024. Kerry is now only the second Black woman to win the title in over 70 years in a state where the population is overwhelming white.

According to the Iowa State Data Center, African Americans comprised slightly more than 4% of the state’s population as of 2021.

“When we think about the figures and faces of our community, I think it’s important that Black women and Black girls can have someone that they look up to,” Kerry told the local television station KCCI. “I’m honored to represent myself and my Black history.”

According to The Miss USA website, Kerry is a corporate trainer, community leader, and professional cheerleader. She graduated magna cum laude from UNC Charlotte with a bachelor’s in business. In addition to working as a learning and development consultant for Principal Financial Group, she’s the owner and founder of Twenty-Eight Minna –- a luxury jewelry brand for everyday people.

For her final look, she wore gold mesh hoop earrings designed by Aminna Taylor, a local Black-owned designer who started her business two years ago.

“It is difficult as a small business. We really have to work hard to get the brand recognition to show that we are a legitimate company,” said Taylor. “Any time we have somebody who wears our pieces or provides a review, it really does help show that we are a great company to work with. It was really just a great opportunity for me.”

Kerry plans to continue to use her platform to support small businesses and uplift Black women.

“Being able to support the community is awesome, but also being able to support a Black woman who is hustling and grinding and has truly created an incredible product is amazing, too,” Kerry said.

Kerry competed for Miss USA in Hollywood, California, on Aug. 4th, 2024. Michigan’s Alma Cooper won Miss USA 2024 at the 73rd annual Miss USA competition.

