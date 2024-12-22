HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Queen Of The Yard’ Podcast Launches To Celebrate Legacy Of HBCU Pageant Queens While the show itself in still in pre-production, the podcast officially launched on Dec. 20.







“Queen of the Yard,” a dramedy in development to highlight the tradition of HBCU pageant queens, has launched a podcast to further its storytelling.

While the show itself in still in pre-production, the podcast officially launched on Dec. 20. The audio-based show will connect HBCU pageant queens throughout the generations as they share their stories. The show detailed its dedication to ” the HBCU Baddies who’ve been HBCU Campus Queens, fought for the crown, and those who are HBCU Campus Queen historians,” according to KGET.

Co-created by award-winning filmmaker Stacey L. Holman and writer/producer Tracee Loran, the show will platform these queens as they speak on themes of sisterhood and the timeless HBCU experience.

“Each Campus Queen has a story worth celebrating,” says Holman. “The podcast gives voice to these journeys while underscoring the cultural significance of this legacy.”

As the duo cap off the show, they aim to show the dynamism of those who held the crown. An HBCU queen is a woman of distinction and grace, representing her institution during her reign. This legacy of women who embodied their school’s values and mission will now be highlighted through this lens.

Its discussions will shed light on the true steps one must take to wear the crown. Moreover, its accompanying television show aims to spotlight this on the small screen.

The creators have launched a Crowdfundr campaign to raise $35,000 for the production of a five-minute short film. The concept film focuses on a young HBCU freshman and her entry into the pageant scene. Its completion will go on to help in the show’s pitching progress.

“This is more than a TV series; it’s a love letter to HBCUs and the extraordinary women who uphold their legacy,” explained Loran.

Moreover, those who donate will also see a portion of their gift go to National Coalition of 100 Black Women. This ongoing effort hopes to not only detail the triumphs of HBCU queens, but uplift Black women in all forms of leadership.

