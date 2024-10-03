Missy Elliott Is The 3rd Female Rapper To Earn Over $2M From A Single Concert

Missy Elliot is joining Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj as the third female rapper in U.S. history to gross over $2 million from a single concert.

Touring Data was announced on Thursday, one month after Missy wrapped the Out of this World with Timbaland, Ciara, and Busta Rhymes. The North American tour kicked off on July 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia, before making stops throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Oakland, Houston, Brooklyn, and Toronto.

.@MissyElliott is officially the third female rapper to gross over $2 million in a single concert in US history, joining #DojaCat and #NickiMinaj. — Touring Data (@touringdata) September 26, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Touring Data hailed Missy’s August 8 tour stop at Capital One Arena in Washington as her highest-grossing concert, with $2.050 million in sales. Missy first announced the tour in April in an Instagram video featuring herself, Ciara, and Busta Rhymes, and a phone call teased Timbaland’s inclusion.

She tapped her longtime collaborators for the video shoot, including director Dave Meyers, who shot her “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Pass That Dutch” videos; celebrity super-stylist and 2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Vanguard Award recipient June Ambrose; and acclaimed creative director Hi-Hat.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the first female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Missy said in a statement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Fans were pleased throughout the tour, with Missy bringing out Lil Kim to perform the 2003 hit “The Jumpoff” and their 1997 collab, “Not Tonight (Ladies Night).” Missy’s longtime manager, Mona Scott-Young, teased how high-energy Missy’s first headlining tour would be.

“For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour, and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, OUT OF THIS WORLD concert experience,” Scott-Young said in part. “This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

Missy’s 24-city tour ended on August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.

