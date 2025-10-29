Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mob The Block Supports Latest Black Business In DMV By Pulling Up Fifty Deep For Community Mob The Block has a special way of getting customers into the establishments of Black entrepreneurs.







Another day, another Black business graciously “mobbed” by a crowd of customers ready to support them.

Mob The Block is an initiative based in the DMV area to support Black businesses, guerilla-style. The group and its supporters come together to visit local shops and engage the community.

With a mission toward uplifting diverse entrepreneurship, Mob The Block has successfully driven awareness and visibility for several establishments, from coffee shops to clothing stores. Founded by powerhouse sisters LaRhonda Stevenson and Melissa Lewis, the nonprofit has grown in its programming and purpose.

The mobs are typically done by surprise or planned in advance, but always leave with the same result: showing these businesses that their community will show up for them. In its latest “mob” for a cause, the Mob The Block squad headed to the Black women-owned New Digz, a curated consignment shop in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The Mob pulled up to the owner’s emotional surprise, cheering her on as they explained their reason for the pop-up.

“What this mob is about is to spotlight you, but we did a twist, because we’re going to curate this thing so it’s a fashion show,” shared Stevenson in the video.

The owner immediately burst into tears as she saw the slew of customers pouring in. The group, however, had plans to do more than patronize the business, but spotlight it for others to follow suit.

She continued, “You see all these people? What? They’re going to share it, and that’s how you bring visibility to businesses in the DMV.”

Mob The Block has successfully completed around seven mobs thus far. Since its first guerrilla-style support, the crew has expanded its events into networking and business development, offering its expertise into making these businesses not only last, but thrive within their communities.

Their ultimate goal is to help Black entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground and to last for generations. This impact not only helps business owners but gets the community involved in this overarching goal to drive up entrepreneurship.

Black entrepreneurs remain underrepresented within the business landscape. According to the Pew Research Center, the number of Black businesses increased in 2022 to almost 200,000, accompanied by a boost in revenue of over $200 billion. However, these figures only accounted for 3% of all U.S. businesses and 1% of all revenue.

“If we were struggling to be seen, how many other Black-owned businesses were fighting the same fight — quietly, alone, and unsupported,” expressed the co-founders to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “That frustration birthed a bold idea. That’s how Mob the Block was born — a radical act of love, strategy, and community. A pull-up where a mob of people show up at a Black-owned business to shop, support, and shake the table.”

While they make up only a small share of businesses, Black entrepreneurs now have a new avenue of support with Mob The Block. With a slate of upcoming events and a brighter spotlight on their unique marketing approach, the nonprofit hopes to promote the longevity and success of Black businesses while connecting the community.

They added, “This is about more than shopping. It’s about sustainability, ownership, and economic power. And letting the world know: we support us. It’s a movement, and it’s only getting louder.”

