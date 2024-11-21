BlaQue Community Cares Launches Cash Mob Initiative To Support Queen’s Black-Owned Grocery Store

QNS reports that a nonprofit based in Queens, New York, BlaQue Community Cares, is stepping up to help boost awareness for Earnest Foods, an organic grocery store, with a cash mob initiative.

The BlaQue Cash Mob program is a community-driven event designed to support local businesses like Jamaica-based grocers by encouraging shoppers to visit the store and spend a set amount of money, roughly around $20. BlaQue Founder Aleeia Abraham says cash mobs occur throughout the New York City borough to boost support for local businesses. “I think it’s important to really encourage local shopping habits and strengthen the connection between residents and businesses and Black businesses, particularly in Queens,” she said, after hosting six events since 2021.

“And we’ve been doing this for a while now, and we found that it really helps the community discover new businesses that they might not know exist.”

As a result, the mobs increase sales and heighten community ties for independently owned businesses.

Earnest Foods opened in 2021 after a noted need for fresh produce in the area. As fresh food options were difficult for residents to find, Abraham defines the store as an “invaluable part of the southeast Queens community.” “There’s really nowhere to go in Queens, especially Black-owned businesses in Queens to find something healthier to eat. We have to keep those businesses open,” she said.

“So someone has to just make everyone aware that these businesses exist and how to keep dollars in our community. Organizing this cash mob not only encourages people to shop, but it also shows our collective dollars, how it helps sustain business and directly serves and uplifts our community.”

The event will take place on Nov. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 123-01 Merrick Blvd in the St. Albans community. According to Queens Chronicle, the store’s co-owner, Earnest Flowers, has partnered with several other Black-owned brands in the area to sell their products in the store. Flowers is happy that his neighbors can come to his supermarket to get organic food along with goods from local area vendors such as Celeste Sassine, owner of Sassy Sweet Vegan Treats.

During the grand opening three years ago, which saw more than 350 patrons, Sassine said the partnership was “super, super, super exciting,” so much that most of the products vanished from the shelves within hours.

RELATED CONTENT: Tips For Eating Clean On A Budget