Mom and Daughter, Store Owners, Celebrate 35 Years in Business

Betty Watkins and her daughter, Sonya, the founders of Betty’s Promos Plus, a leading provider of Greek paraphernalia for Divine 9 Fraternities and Sororities, are celebrating their 35th anniversary in business. Founded in 1988, their Orlando, Florida-based business has grown to become the premier destination for Greek apparel and accessories nationwide.

In 2013, the company opened its first retail location in the South Downtown district of Orlando, making it easy for customers to browse and purchase a wide range of Greek Paraphernalia. From custom line shirts and jackets to keychains, pins, and other gifts, Betty’s Promos Plus has something for everyone.

Betty’s Promos Plus is a licensed vendor for all Divine 9 organizations including Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta. Further, in response to overwhelming customer demand, the company plans to expand its product offerings to include unique apparel and accessories for HBCUs.

As a Black family-owned and operated business, Betty’s Promos Plus provides top-quality products and excellent customer service to the local Greek community. “We’re delighted to be celebrating 35 years in business and are grateful to the thousands of our loyal customers for their support over the years,” said Betty.

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Betty’s Promos Plus is offering special discounts and promotions throughout the year. Customers are encouraged to visit the retail location in the SoDo district of Orlando to take advantage of these deals and to browse the extensive selection of Greek apparel.

Customers are also encouraged to visit the official website at BettysPromosPlus.com, sign up to receive emails, and learn more about active promotions and discounts.

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com.

