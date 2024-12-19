Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Mompreneurs Collaborate To Launch ‘Thrive Culture Box’ For Black Children This innovative subscription service delivers a monthly activity box designed to help children and families explore Black culture and uplift communities together.







Parents and other family members can now give children ages four and up the gift of learning and celebrating Black culture. Two Los Angeles-based moms, Dr. Anndretta Lyle and Stacy Kirk, who are leaders in cultural education and technology, respectively, have teamed up to create Thrive Culture Box. This innovative subscription service delivers a monthly activity box designed to help children and families explore Black culture and uplift communities together. Subscribers can expect a new box delivered each month, accompanied by instructional videos and lessons.

Kirk described the debut series focused on Black inventors: “This one is so thrilling—it’s all about Black inventors who shaped history. Each month, kids dive into a fun and interactive online course with physical tools and games that highlight groundbreaking Black inventors, from the genius behind the modern traffic light to pioneers in medicine and technology. Did you know a Black inventor perfected the recipe for ice cream?”

Lyle shared her vision for the project: “We are not only teaching history—we are working with families to spark innovation and confidence in the next generation. As both a parent and an educator, I wanted children to have more than just videos and digital learning. With Thrive Culture Box, kids use their hands and exercise creativity with physical materials as well.”

Lyle brings years of experience teaching Black Studies and Performance Studies at institutions including UCLA, USC, and CSU East Bay, where she currently teaches and earned tenure last year. Across these campuses, a recurring question from her students was: “Why wasn’t I taught this sooner?” In response, she began developing solutions for young Black learners and their families. Her first initiative, Black Arts and Performance Summer Day Camp was launched in 2019 and has drawn families from as far as Nevada. The camp remains in high demand, with 2025 registration already open.

The Thrive Culture Box was born from the need for a scalable solution to meet growing demand. Kirk, a tech entrepreneur and advocate for diversity in education, brought her expertise in business strategy to the project. As the founder of QualityWorks, she emphasized the importance of accessibility: “It’s not just about having a great idea—it’s about making it accessible to as many people as possible. Thrive Culture Box is built with that in mind, ensuring any family, regardless of location, can teach their kids about Black history and culture. It’s about expanding the impact.”

Families interested in joining can subscribe at ThriveCultureBox.com

This news was first reported on Blacknews.com.

