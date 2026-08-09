Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko: https://www.pexels.com/photo/baseball-bat-and-balls-on-a-bench-5184684/ BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Mo’ne Davis Drives Brand Equity And Leadership As Women’s Pro Baseball League Launches From Little League standout to Columbia graduate, Davis joins the Los Angeles Queens in a landmark business initiative for women’s sports.







Eleven years after gaining national attention at the Little League World Series, Mo’ne Davis returns to professional athletics as a key figure in a pioneering sports business venture. At 24, Davis was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Queens in the inaugural Women’s Pro Baseball League draft, the only active professional women’s baseball organization in the United States. On Aug. 1, Davis etched her name into the record books by scoring the first run in WPBL history, pacing the Queens to a thrilling 10–8 victory over the New York Heights in the league’s inaugural game.

For Davis, who holds degrees from Hampton University and Columbia University, returning to baseball is a strategic career move. According to Little League World Series archives, she became nationally recognized in 2014 as the first girl to pitch a shutout in tournament history, delivering a 70-mph fastball for Philadelphia. After playing college softball at Hampton, where she posted a .225 batting average over two seasons, and spending several years away from the spotlight, she entered the WPBL draft to pursue new challenges on her terms.

“I just wanted to try it out,” Davis said from the warning track at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois. “I don’t like to go through life regretting anything. I want to make sure I can look back and be like, ‘Hey, I tried it out.'”

Davis is redefining her athletic brand by choosing not to pitch and focusing on field play and offensive skills. “No matter how many times anyone asks, the answer is gonna stay the same: I’m not pitching,” Davis stated. “I am doing what I want to do. I’m not doing what everyone else wants me to do. So whether you like it or not, I’m still gonna live my life, but I just want to show people, like, I’m gonna go out there and have fun.”

Building a Sustainable Enterprise in Women’s Sports

The WPBL represents a significant commercial expansion for women’s diamond sports, focusing on financial viability and operational growth. Co-founded by Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach in Major League Baseball, the four-team league includes the Los Angeles Queens, Boston Hunters, New York Heights, and San Francisco Firebells, all competing in Illinois. Setting a new precedent for professional sports, each team name celebrates the enduring legacy of a trailblazing woman.

To strengthen market credibility and executive leadership, the league appointed three-time World Series champion and former MLB general manager Dave Stewart as official advisor. The managerial roster features former MLB veterans Eric Young with Los Angeles, Matt Williams with San Francisco, Keith Foulke with Boston, and women’s baseball pioneer Rachelle “Rocky” Henley managing New York.

“We are thrilled to assemble a world-class group of leaders who can elevate the game and inspire the next generation of ballplayers,” Siegal said in an official league press release.

Negro League Roots and Brand Equity

Davis’s personal brand connects historic legacy with modern sports enterprise. Earlier this year, she signed with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Banana Ball League, according to team releases. The franchise honors the 1940s barnstorming Negro League team that featured trailblazer Toni Stone, the first female to play in professional men’s baseball. Mentored by former MLB center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., Davis developed her sports business expertise and on-field skills during her time with the club.

Her involvement offers immediate commercial value to the WPBL. As a teenager, her marketability led to features on the cover of Sports Illustrated and Wheaties cereal boxes. Teammates recognize her visibility as an economic asset for the league.

“The exposure she’s gotten exposes us as well,” Queens outfielder Brittany Apagar said, acknowledging how high-profile branding benefits collective team valuations.

“I try to protect my peace,” Davis said. “I don’t want my teammates to look at me any differently. I want them to know I’m here to win games with you guys, and I’m here for the team.”

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