Monica Stops Live Show To Confront A Man Who Allegedly Hit A Woman

Monica went full-on “Goonica” over the weekend after allegedly witnessing a man get physical with a woman during her live performance.

The Grammy award-winning singer was performing at the Detroit Riverfront Music Festival on Saturday, July 22, when she stopped her show to tell a man, “Don’t you hit her like that.”

A now-viral video shows Monica encouraging other concertgoers to remove the man from the crowd after he allegedly struck a woman. But that’s when Goonica popped out and hopped in the crowd to take matters into her own hands.

“We don’t even play like that. That’s a fu*king lady,” Monica shouts in her microphone before hopping off stage.

Last night while Monica was performing in Detroit, she saw a man in the crowd hit a woman. Goonica jumped straight out, not only did she stop performing, sis jumped into audience to make sure things were handled. pic.twitter.com/1Ule1ydNd8 — alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 23, 2023

The show continued after the minor scuffle with the “So Gone” singer apologizing to the audience multiple times afterward. A spokesperson for the festival has since released a statement thanking Monica for her courageous move.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival,” the statement read.

“Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.”

“We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence,” it continued. “We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.”

Fans who watched the exchange also applauded Monica for showing she’s all about protecting women in her music and in real life.

“I love her even more. That’s a great reason to call out something from the stage,” one fan tweeted.

“just to show you monica not having that!” #SoGone,” added someone else who referenced her hit 2003 song.

