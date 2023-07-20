Mo’Nique Recalls Being Called ‘Difficult’ For Protest Against The Same Issues In Current Hollywood Strike

Hollywood actors have now joined with writers to strike against issues they’re all having with major studios. But Mo’Nique remembers when she was deemed “difficult” for doing the same.

The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 19 to respond to those who have been asking for her thoughts on the current Hollywood strike involving the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The “Precious” star used the post to remind her followers how she’s been “verbally striking for years,” without much support from her peers who are now supporting the same concerns she expressed years prior.

“AS YOU CAN SEE FROM ABOVE I’VE BEEN VERBALLY STRIKING FOR YEARS, BUT SOME OF MY BROTHERS & SISTERS AS THE VIDEO SHOWS HAVE BEEN STRIKING ME DOWN FOR YEARS😂😂,” Mo’Nique wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

She went on to express her support for WGA and SAG-AFTRA’s current strike against major studios like Netflix, NBCUniversal, and Disney, and remind everyone how much of a pioneer she has been in the current fight.

“YES, I SUPPORT THE WGA & SAG/AFTRA THATS WHY @countessdvaughn & I FILED A LAWSUIT TO GET OUR MONEY FROM THE PARKERS!!!” she quipped.

“@countessdvaughn WE ARE THE PARKERS!!! I LOVE US 4REAL!!!”

The montage video that Mo’Nique included in her post showed her past appearances on talk shows where Black Hollywood stars like Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Harvey appeared skeptical toward Mo’Nique’s claims of being blacklisted by honchos like Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for not taking part in all promotional appearances for Lee Daniels Oscar-winning film “Precious.”

In the video, Mo’Nique highlighted the opposition she faced for speaking out against issues in the entertainment industry that actors and screenwriters are expressing today.

“But when Mo’Nique spoke on inequalities….” a quote above the video read.

“But when Mo’Nique said it…..’Fu*k out of here. She was bitter. She was greedy. She was difficult. She needed to be grateful.”

Mo’Nique has since made peace with former foes like Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry, and even secured a Netflix comedy special after calling for a boycott against the streamer for the lowball offer they initially presented her despite being among the “Original Queens of Comedy.”

In April, Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against CBS for royalties for “The Parkers,” a spin-off sitcom she starred in for five seasons alongside Countess Vaughn. The show is still available for streaming on platforms like Netflix, Roku, and BET Plus, and Mo’Nique is seeking her piece of the pie.

On her Instagram post, many applauded the “Moesha” alum for serving as a pioneer in the ongoing fight for the rights of Hollywood performers.

“You saw the freight train coming and tried to let us all know! The ancestors used to say “A hard head makes a soft A$$” one user wrote.

“Whoopi talking with all that bass in her voice with you talking about “I could have schooled you” felt so demeaning and disrespectful,” another user added.

“It didn’t sound like a sisterly motion of trying to help you ..it sounded like a reprimand and diss. You are a very strong person Monique.”

It looks like Mo’Nique is getting the last laugh.

RELATED CONTENT: Mo’Nique ‘Demands and Expects’ Public Apology From Oprah Winfrey