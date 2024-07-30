Keffe D’s Son Claims His Dad’s Life Is In Jeopardy After Prosecutors Misrepresented Jail Call

As Duane “Keffe D” Davis faces a murder trial later this year, his son claims his father’s life is in danger after prosecutors misrepresented an audio jail in which Keffe D allegedly threatened witnesses who may testify against him.

According to The U.S. Sun, Duane Davis Jr., 31, said there is a kill order from the Los Angeles sector of the Bloods gang against his father. The younger Davis said he was informed about the hit by a friend in the gang.

Clark County District Attorneys told a judge there was a possibility that a witness was in danger after hearing Keffe D state in a conversation with his son that there was a “green light” on that witness.

“It was a hit on our side,” Davis Jr. said. “My dad was like, ‘huh?’ A guy who is a Blood from Compton who I know told me it was a green light on my family.”

“If you go back to the call. I told my dad it was a green light on us. I told my dad to ‘Watch your back whether in jail or wherever’. We are talking about a green light on us. Listen to the tape. I am not a gang member. I promise you that. They don’t give a f**k about our safety. Why am I not in jail if I put a green light on somebody?”

Davis Jr. also said that the Bloods never had any issues with his father. But since he was arrested, they feel he had something to do with Tupac’s murder. He insists that his father was more known for “selling dope.”

Keffe D has been at a Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since police officers arrested him last September. The former gang member has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for being involved in the killing of Tupac. The popular rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, after attending a Mike Tyson fight. He died six days later.