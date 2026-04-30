News by Kandiss Edwards Mopreme Shakur Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit For Tupac’s Murder Mopreme Shakur’s team argues that a "wall of silence" and investigative negligence prevented the family from seeking justice,







Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, has filed a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court nearly three decades after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of the hip-hop legend.

The wrongful death lawsuit targets several individuals and entities involved in the tragedy. Mopreme alleges that recent developments in the criminal investigation, specifically the 2023 indictment of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, have provided the missing links necessary to hold parties civilly liable for the 1996 murder. Mopreme Shakur’s legal team argues that for years, a “wall of silence” and investigative negligence prevented the family from seeking justice, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The complaint alleges that the “complex conspiracy” to kill Tupac involved a larger network of individuals than previously acknowledged by investigators. It suggests that certain parties provided the resources and logistical support that allowed the shooters to carry out the ambush on the Las Vegas Strip and subsequently evade capture for nearly 29 years.

The family of Tupac Shakur has filed a new wrongful death lawsuit against the man charged with the rap icon’s murder. On Wednesday (April 29), the Los Angeles Times reported that 2Pac’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, has sued Duane “Keefe D” Davis and dozens of… pic.twitter.com/Hbz9TkPdtl — Headlines (@headlines_blog) April 30, 2026

Wrongful death suits typically face strict statutes of limitations; however, Mopreme’s attorneys are invoking the “discovery rule.” They argue that the clock for filing should only have started when the new, critical evidence regarding the conspiracy was unsealed and made public following Davis’s arrest.

“This is about more than just a settlement; it is about a full accounting of the truth,” Mopreme Shakur said in a statement. “For 29 years, my family has lived with unanswered questions. The recent revelations in the criminal case have opened a door that we cannot, in good conscience, leave closed.”

The estate of Tupac Shakur is not listed as a primary plaintiff, as Mopreme is filing as an individual heir. While the criminal trial for Duane Davis is set to begin later this year, this civil suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Legal experts suggest the discovery phase of the lawsuit could force the disclosure of long-hidden records from the original Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation.

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