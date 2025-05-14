HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Dr. F. DuBois Bowman Is A Morehouse Alumni And Now, The HBCU’s 13th President Esteemed Morehouse Alumni, Dr. F DuBois Bowman, will assume the position of president at his alma mater as HBCUs face critical funding cuts.







Morehouse College has named its newest President, Dr. F. DuBois Bowman; the HBCU released its decision in a press release.

Dr. Bowman, a distinguished public health leader and biostatistician, has been appointed as the 13th president of Morehouse College, effective July 15. A 1992 Morehouse alumnus, Dr. Bowman currently serves as the dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health and holds the Roderick J. Little Collegiate Professorship of Biostatistics.

Dr. Bowman will succeed President David A. Thomas, who concludes his tenure in June.

As a Morehouse Alumni, he has maintained strong ties to Morehouse College, serving as a mentor and facilitating a pipeline program for students from Morehouse and Spelman colleges to the University of Michigan. In 2019, he received the college’s highest alumni honor, the Bennie Trailblazer Award.

The president-elect is renowned for his research in the statistical analysis of complex data sets, particularly in understanding neurological and mental health disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, and schizophrenia. His work has contributed to more personalized therapeutic approaches and has explored how environmental factors affect brain function in youth.

At the University of Michigan, he leads a top-ranked school of public health with over 1,300 students and an annual sponsored research portfolio exceeding $100 million. His leadership has fostered a culture of inclusion, innovation, and service, launching interdisciplinary initiatives to address public health challenges like firearm injury prevention, health equity, and infectious disease control.

He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, a fellow of the American Statistical Association, and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Bowman is more than familiar with the culture of the college and will, hopefully serve as a good fit in these tumultuous times, as the federal government continues cutting funding to higher education institutions.

RELATED CONTENT: Morehouse College Receives $5M Endowment From Retired Walgreens CEO In Honor Of Mentor