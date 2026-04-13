Morehouse College Student-Athletes Assists Zaxby’s Staff During Lunch

Morehouse College has a partnership with Zaxby’s, a fast food restaurant that serves mostly chicken fingers, wings, salads, and sandwiches, and student-athletes from the school joined the staff to assist with serving lunch in March.

The event took place on March 27 at a local Zaxby’s that caters to and serves the college crowd and diners in the area. The students went to the eatery to show appreciation for the popular chain’s support throughout the school year.

“Support like this makes a real difference for our student-athletes,” said Morehouse Athletic Director Harold Ellis in a written statement. “SJAC Food Groups. LLC have been tremendous partners to our program, and we were proud to spend time serving alongside their team and showing our appreciation for their commitment throughout the season.”

Morehouse has received support from Zaxby’s across several sports in the program. The restaurant supplies the athletes with meals after games and during long competition days to help keep them focused.

The school took the time to return the favor by helping staff members serve customers that day, becoming teammates with them.

“ZAXBYS is proud to partner with Morehouse College, an institution rooted in excellence, leadership, and legacy,” said an SJAC Food Groups executive (The company that owns Zaxby’s). “Together, we aim to support student success, enhance campus experiences, and create meaningful connections through great food and community engagement.”

The year has been a good one for Morehouse Athletics. The Maroon Tigers have won championships in men’s basketball regular season and tournament play, cross country, and indoor track & field. The football team has had its most successful season in seven years, and baseball and golf are currently doing well, enjoying their strongest campaigns in more than a decade.

This past weekend, the baseball team staged a successful comeback to win its game against Clark Atlanta, 17-14, moving it into fifth place in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SAIC).

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