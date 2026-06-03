Health and Wellness by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Morehouse School of Medicine Joins Atlanta Leaders In Push For New Southside Hospital The proposed project would be located in southwest Atlanta and is expected to serve residents across the city's southern neighborhoods.







Morehouse School of Medicine is partnering with the City of Atlanta on plans for a major hospital development to expand healthcare access in communities that have faced significant service gaps since the closure of several medical facilities in the region. The proposed project would be located in Southwest Atlanta and is expected to serve residents across the city’s southernmost region.

City officials and leaders at Morehouse School of Medicine announced the collaboration as part of a broader effort to address growing concerns about access to emergency and specialty care, according to Afrotech. The upcoming hospital is expected to be built at the MET Atlanta site, a mixed-use development south of Interstate 20. Early estimates place the project’s cost at roughly $800 million.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the partnership would help improve medical services in underserved areas while creating additional training opportunities for future physicians. Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black medical institution founded in 1975, has long focused on advancing health equity and increasing the number of healthcare professionals serving underrepresented communities.

“They are a great institution with great leadership,” Dickens said of Morehouse School of Medicine, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They heard our cry for many years about trying to have a hospital.”

The AJC also reports that the need for additional medical infrastructure intensified after the 2022 closures of Atlanta Medical Center and Atlanta Medical Center-South, which left many residents with fewer nearby options for emergency and inpatient care.

Funding for the hospital remains under discussion. Atlanta organizers have indicated that a portion of the financing could come through the city’s Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, a redevelopment plan that includes extending several tax allocation districts to support long-term community projects.

If approved, the hospital would represent one of the largest healthcare investments in Atlanta in recent years and could become a key component of ongoing efforts to improve health outcomes, expand medical education opportunities, and reduce disparities in access to care across the city’s southside communities.

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