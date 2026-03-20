HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Morehouse School Of Medicine Match Day Will Be Live Streamed Nearly half of the institution's graduates, approximately 45% to 50%, enter into primary care specialties.







On March 20 at 12 p.m., the Morehouse School of Medicine will stream its Match Day ceremony, the institution announced. Family and friends will join the incoming class for celebration and reflection of their journeys thus far.

Match Day is a defining milestone where fourth-year medical students across the nation discover where they will spend the next several years of their residency training. This year’s ceremony, held on the MSM campus, will highlight a class of aspiring medical professionals. Due to the trend of MSM receiving high match rates, 96% to 98% in recent years, it’s safe to say both students and the institution are aligned in its goals.

A significant portion of the Class of 2026 matched into primary care and core specialty disciplines. Disciplines include family medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, and internal medicine. While the school offers more niche options, its focus on primary care specialties aligns with the school’s mission to address physician shortages in Georgia and beyond.

Class of 2026

Morehouse School of Medicine highlighted upcoming matches on the institution’s student blog.

Dieynabou Diallo (General Surgery): A Guinean-American physician and mother, Diallo pursued general surgery with a focus on “tangible results” and patient advocacy. She balances her medical career with motherhood and global health leadership, having co-founded The Standard , a nonprofit focused on sustainable development in West Africa.

Adrian Day (Emergency Medicine): Hailing from a rural community with limited medical resources, Day was inspired by his time as a medical scribe. He views the emergency department as the “center of the community” and plans to use his platform for mentorship and health advocacy.

Domonique White (Emergency Medicine): A first-generation physician from Norfolk, Virginia, White was driven by a commitment to patient autonomy and clear communication. She will pursue a fellowship in simulation to teach future clinicians how to integrate cultural competence into hands-on training.

Nearly half of the institution’s graduates, approximately 45% to 50%, enter into primary care specialties. The MSM dedicates itself to increasing access to physicians in local areas and many of its students take up the cause. Student dedication is evidenced by the fact that between 35% and 42% of students match into programs within the state of Georgia. Roughly one-fifth of the class chooses to continue their professional training specifically within Morehouse School of Medicine residencies.

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