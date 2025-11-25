HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Strangling Video Shakes AUC: Morehouse Student Arrested For Assault On Clark Atlanta Peer The incident and subsequent statements from Morehouse College has sparked controversy within the AUC community.







A Morehouse student has been arrested after a video of him strangling a Clark Atlanta student while getting off another school’s shuttle bus went viral.

The incident went viral as the female victim detailed the assault on TikTok. The issue allegedly began as the man and his girlfriend sat beside her on a Georgia State University bus. When the couple started kissing, the victim moved over. However, as the Clark Atlanta student prepared to leave, she claims the man stepped on her foot. Its on_site re-shared the video detailing the encounter.

Tensions brewed when she said the Morehouse student refused to apologize, prompting her to initially argue with his girlfriend. As the two women began to get in each other’s faces, the boyfriend’s inclusion escalated the fight.

The video showed footage of the young man grabbing her by the neck and appearing to strangle her. Viewers could also hear him threatening to kill the woman, reportedly saying, “I’ll catch a body today.”



Following the young man’s arrest, both schools issued statements on the viral matter. However, Morehouse’s initial release sparked backlash from the AUC community as it described the assault as an “off-campus incident.”

Critics argued that Morehouse’s statement undermined the violent nature of its students during the incident, especially toward a young Black woman.

“As a Black woman and a CAU alumna, the language is quite triggering and deeply disappointing,” wrote one upset commenter. “And rather than labeling this incident as disgusting, deplorable, and or repulsive, you chose ‘disappointing.’ Disappointing doesn’t even scratch the surface of the violence that we saw in this video…Sometimes we have to stop trying to protect the brand and start protecting the students, even when they’re not yours.”

Others began to call for the student’s expulsion from the university, given his death threats and physical attack on the CAU student. In light of the backlash, Morehouse’s President and Student Government Association released follow-up apologies emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy of violence within its community and toward the women of the AUC.

“I want to state my unequivocal stance,” issued Morehouse President, Dr. F. DuBois Bowman. “Whether physical, verbal, or written, violence or threats of violence have no place in the Morehouse community, particularly violence against women.”

The SGA added, “We are committed to advocating for the safety and dignity of all women, knowing that Black women often face violence and feel unheard… Being a Man of Morehouse means standing up for women’s rights, supporting survivors, challenging harmful behavior, and building a culture where safety and respect are nonnegotiable.”

Morehouse has kept the student’s identity hidden due to privacy policies. The HBCU has yet to confirm if he remains a part of the school. A criminal investigation into the matter remains ongoing, with police confirming they arrested the alleged assaulter.

RELATED CONTENT: SCAM ALERT: Chicago Mother Warns Public As Fake GoFundMe Campaigns Exploit Attack Trauma