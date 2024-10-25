Morehouse And Tuskegee Will Battle In NBA HBCU Classic During All-Star Weekend

The Fourth Annual NBA HBCU Classic will take place during the NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 15, 2025. The league has announced that the two teams competing will be Tuskegee University and Morehouse College.

The All-Star Game will be played at Oakland Arena, where the two SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) programs will compete.

“We are thrilled to have Morehouse College and Tuskegee University compete in the fourth NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2025,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The HBCU Classic has become a staple event within our All-Star festivities, and we look forward to both programs showcasing their talents during the game, as well as celebrating HBCU culture throughout the weekend.”

Last year, during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana, Winston-Salem State University and Virginia Union University battled on the court as an HBCU Classic record 9,691 people were there to witness Winston-Salem defeat Virginia Union by a score of 64-47.

This year’s teams were selected in collaboration with the SIAC to showcase the rich tradition and on-court rivalry between the two institutions. The game will continue the NBA’s commitment to increasing support and awareness for HBCU athletics while also advancing educational, career, and economic opportunities in partnership with HBCUs.

“The SIAC is ecstatic that the NBA selected our conference to represent HBCUs during this year’s All-Star Weekend,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “The NBA has been a longtime supporter of HBCUs, and we are excited that two of our institutions will headline the Classic, bringing elevated exposure on a national stage and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes.”

The two schools will each receive $100,000 for participating in the contest.

Basketball fans and supporters of HBCUs can purchase tickets for the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic by heading to https://www.nba.com/hbcus.

