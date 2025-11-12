Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Morgan Freeman Slams AI’s Unauthorized Use Of His Voice: ‘You’re Robbing Me’ Morgan Freeman is cracking down on AI’s unauthorized use of his iconic voice, with his lawyers taking legal action.







Morgan Freeman is publicly denouncing the unauthorized use of AI to replicate his iconic voice, calling it a violation of his intellectual property.

The Oscar-winning actor’s deep, commanding voice has defined his career across film, TV, and music—from Driving Miss Daisy and The Shawshank Redemption to his award-winning narration in March of the Penguins. But as AI increasingly replicates famous voices, Freeman, 88, says the technology has cost him valuable work and exploits his signature sound.

“I’m a little PO’d, you know,” Freeman told The Guardian. “I’m like any other actor: don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it, and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

In fact, after learning of several projects using his iconic voice without permission, Freeman says he has begun taking legal action.

“Well, I tell you, my lawyers have been very, very busy,” he admitted.

Despite recent industry shifts, including the backlash over Tilly Norwood, a fully AI-generated actress unveiled this summer by technologist Eline Van der Velden, Freeman shows no signs of retiring. Guilds, actors, and filmmakers have criticized AI taking starring roles, but the veteran actor, who began his career in the 1960s, remains committed to his craft.

“Sometimes the idea of retirement would float past me, but as soon as my agent says there’s a job or somebody wants you or they’ve made an offer, the whole thing just boils back into where it was yesterday: how much you’re going to pay, where we’re gonna be?” he said.

“The appetite is still there. I will concede that it’s dimmed a little. But not enough to make a serious difference.”

As for Tilly Norwood, Freeman doesn’t view her, or any AI-generated talent, as a genuine threat.

“Nobody likes her because she’s not real, and that takes the part of a real person, so it’s not going to work out very well in the movies or on television,” Freeman said.

