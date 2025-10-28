Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn OpenAI To Launch AI Music Generation Platform Trained By Julliard Students OpenAI is preparing to release a new AI music generation platform.







OpenAI is set to expand its influence in the booming AI sector with the launch of a new AI music generation platform.

The $500 billion-valued company behind ChatGPT and the Sora AI video creation tool is preparing to enter the generative AI music space, according to The Information. To prepare for the new product launch, OpenAI has been working with students at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music, who have annotated scores to create training data.

According to sources, the music generation tool could be used to add soundtracks to videos or provide instrumental accompaniment to vocal tracks. It is not yet reported to generate a complete song from scratch using only a text prompt, unlike platforms such as Suno and Udio.

OpenAI’s move into music generation comes amid a wave of lawsuits targeting AI music platforms, in which artists and record labels allege copyright infringement for using real music to train AI models. The rise of AI-generated content has also sparked broader criticism within the music industry. In September, streaming service Deezer reported that 28% of tracks uploaded to its platform were fully AI-generated, up from 18% in April.

All the while, “AI artists,” whose songs are entirely created by AI, have accumulated millions of plays on Spotify, raising concerns that AI music is capturing a growing share of streaming royalties. Most recently, Timbaland introduced his AI artist, TaTa Taktumi, who released the debut single “Glitch x Pulse” Oct. 10.

The launch included a futuristic music video featuring dancing robots, a spaceship, and a performance by the Jabbawockeez dance crew, with Timbaland producing the beat and executive producing the video through his AI entertainment company, Stage Zero. Despite the mixed responses Timbaland receives over his adoption of AI, he continues to champion the burgeoning art form.

“While we frequently discuss AI, I believe it’s the only entity that embodies a genuine soul right now,” Timbaland said earlier this year on the Inner Court podcast. “It allows for the expression of true feelings, resulting in it coming out beautiful.”

RELATED CONTENT: Beyond ChatGPT: Universities Face A New, Unprecedented AI Cheating Threat