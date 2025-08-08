News by Kandiss Edwards Morgan State University Engineers ‘Autonomous Wheelchair’ To Aid Disabled Community Morgan State University unveils an autonomous accessibility tool controlled by smartphone to increase mobility and inclusivity.







Morgan State University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), has unveiled an autonomous wheelchair to support the disabled community.

On July 31, developers and university leadership held a demonstration at the BWI Airport. The wheelchair traversed a guided path with a passenger on board, even passing through a security checkpoint. This technology has the potential to revolutionize mobility assistance. Furthermore, it offers a dignified and flexible option for travelers with mobility limitations.

The autonomous wheelchair is an enhanced version of the standard powered wheelchair. The updated accessibility tool includes cameras and LIDAR technology. This will allow the chair to be aware of its surroundings. Potential users can bring the chair to their location via a smartphone app. Once the user is seated, the chair will authenticate the user’s identity. Students or faculty will then input their desired location.

In a statement, Morgan State President David K. Wilson spoke on the significance of the innovation device.

“We believe integrating technology into mobility solutions can empower individuals, enabling them to navigate public spaces with ease and confidence. We’re proud of the innovative work being conducted within our research centers to address challenges and offer novel solutions that improve lives,” Wilson said.

Researchers and students from Morgan State’s National Transportation Center and the Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems developed the system. Dr. Mansoureh Jeihani, a professor and director of the NTC and SMARTER Center, and Dr. Kofi Nyarko, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, oversaw the initiative. Their goal was to create a mobility solution that would grant individuals greater independence and make public spaces more inclusive.

The pilot program, which started with one wheelchair and has since expanded to three operational units, is a collaborative effort between Morgan State University and the Maryland Aviation Administration. The research team has also filed a patent application for the technology, with plans to continue refining the system to include enhanced obstacle avoidance and longer battery life.

