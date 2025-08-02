News by Mary Spiller Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested In Domestic Dispute At Seattle Airport, Later Released Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following a domestic dispute with fellow sprinter and boyfriend Christian Coleman.







Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend and fellow runner Christian Coleman, according to a police report obtained by The Athletic. The case has since been cleared by authorities.

The incident, initially reported by LetsRun.com, occurred at a TSA checkpoint and led to the Olympic sprinter being held for nearly 19 hours at the SCORE South Correctional Entity.

According to the Port of Seattle Police report, Richardson and Coleman engaged in a heated argument in the security area.

Coleman, who identified Richardson as his girlfriend of two years, was reportedly walking away when Richardson allegedly shoved him multiple times — actions confirmed by security footage, the arresting officer noted.

The incident resulted in Richardson being taken into custody on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Despite the incident, both athletes went on to compete in the USATF Outdoor Championships preliminary rounds on Thursday.

Richardson clocked 11.07 seconds in the women’s 100-meter heat, while Coleman posted a time of 10.08 seconds in his race. Both advanced to the finals scheduled for later that evening.

Richardson, who returned to racing in May after an eight-month break, seemed unfazed by the off-track turmoil. Thursday’s run marked her third competitive race of 2025 and her fastest time yet this season. She appeared in good spirits afterward, speaking confidently with reporters.

“Right now,” She said, “I’m cruising under the radar, but when it’s time to hit — it’s gonna be a bang where y’all see my name.”

Richardson is coming off a strong season in 2024, having claimed a silver medal in the 100 meters and a gold in the 4×100-meter relay at the Paris Olympics. Her return to form this year has put her back in the spotlight — both on and off the track.

