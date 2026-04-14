Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morris Brown College Preps For First Graduation Of ‘Restoration Class’ Since Reaccreditation Morris Brown will commemorate its first wave of graduations since regaining accreditation.







This year’s commencement ceremony for Morris Brown College holds a special place in the HBCU’s history.

This cohort of graduates, deemed the “Restoration Class,” is the first to graduate from Morris Brown since its reaccreditation. As the 92 spring graduates of Morris Brown bask in this milestone accomplishment, they also reflected on their own stories of second chances.

One senior, Faith Shamley, revived her academic journey just as Morris Brown did. After stepping away from college in 2019, Shamley took a leap of faith in herself and the institution she had renewed her commitment to.

Now, the Atlanta native expects to graduate with this restoration class, while also adding to a familial legacy. Shamley’s grandfather also attended Morris Brown years ago. Furthering his footsteps, she says the choice has changed her entire life’s trajectory.

“I always say that my experience at Morris Brown has been life-changing,” Shamley told WSB-TV.

As the school regained its own footing, Shamley appreciated taking part in this history. She also says that it allowed the smaller campus to form close bonds, even being on a first-name basis with the school’s president.

“The president knows me by name; he knows all the other students by name,” explained Shamley. “You’re not going to get that at any other college. So, it’s just a really, really special place to be.”

Morris Brown’s journey remains one of determination and resilience, inspiring other HBCUs at risk of losing accreditation. The school fought for decades to restore its status after losing it in 2002, regaining it 20 years later.

“[Shamley] was one of the first students to enroll in MBC in 2022 when we regained our accreditation,” explained the college’s President, Dr. Kevin James.

Now, as the HBCU inches closer to its former glory within the Atlanta University Center, it has its first wave of new era alums to thank. Instilling faith in one another has made both the school’s and the students’ efforts fruitful.

Shamley will end her undergraduate journey with a 3.9 GPA. Her academic performance also secured her acceptance to the Ivy League for her next degree.

“We are excited about the student success here at Morris Brown. This is what a resurgence and a comeback look like,” James added.

Following graduation, Shamley intends to join Columbia University’s graduate program for nonprofit management. While unsure of how she will matriculate, she remains excited to procure her Morris Brown degree as she extends her academic journey.

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