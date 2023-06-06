Mos Def Might Have To Forfeit Erykah Badu Tour Money To His Baby Mama

Rapper Mos Def might have to fork over some of his earnings from Erykah Badu’s “Unfollow Me” tour to pay off a disgruntled baby mama.

Mos Def, who goes by the name Yasiin Bey and has six children by four different women, is the opener on Badu’s 25-city tour that kicks off June 11 in San Antonio. But his Paris-based baby mama, Karima Sorel, is seeing the $88,602.63 she claims Bey owes her in attorney fees and is going after the tour backers to secure her funds, NY Post reports.

A legal team representing Sorel requested for a Manhattan judge to order Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Outback Presents LLC, and BaduWorld Inc to force the companies to turn over Bey’s earnings to pay off the debt, according to the legal filing.

Records show Bey was required to pay Sorel’s attorney fees in March 2020 after the Brooklyn Family Court called out his “persistent refusal to pay child support.”

“This matter arises out of protracted child support proceedings in Family Court between Karima Sorel . . . and the child’s father,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court filing.

It wasn’t the first time Bey was accused of not providing for his children. Back in 2006, the “Ms Fat Booty” rapper was called out for allegedly not making his court-ordered child support payments, according to Hip Hop DX.

Bey, real name Dante Smith, was divorcing his ex-wife Maria Yepes-Smith at the time and was ordered to pay $10,000 each month to his ex-wife. However, Bey’s payments were $2,000 short for two months.

Bey credited the short payments to having low cash flow and obligations to his three other children. He also reportedly claimed that he wanted their two daughters to be homeschooled.

Yepes-Smith’s lawyer, Karen Blaustein, shut down Bey’s excuse claiming the rapper/actor was doing just fine financially considering his role in the 2006 film “16 Blocks.”

“I’ve been seeing him in these commercials with Bruce Willis for his new movie. I’m sure he’s made enough money to support his 7- and 8-year-old daughters,” Blaustein said.