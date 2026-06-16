Money by Selena Hill Most Singles Won’t Date Someone With More Than $25K In Debt: Survey A new survey reveals that 78% of Americans view someone with significant debt as a relationship red flag.







A 2026 survey suggests that debt may be one of the biggest dating dealbreakers for Americans.

According to research conducted by personal finance company Achieve in January, 78% of Americans said they would be unwilling to date someone carrying short-term debt, including credit card balances, personal loans, and buy-now-pay-later obligations. Nearly half of respondents surveyed (45%) would be unwilling to date someone carrying more than $25,000 in short-term debt. Meanwhile, 28% said even $10,000 or less in debt would be enough to make them reconsider pursuing a relationship. Only 22% said debt would not affect their dating decisions.

Women appeared to be slightly more cautious than men when evaluating a partner’s debt burden, as 80% viewed debt as a relationship dealbreaker compared to 74% of men. Divorced respondents were among the most likely to express concerns about dating someone with significant debt.

The research also found that Americans expect financial transparency early in a relationship. Seventy-two percent of respondents said debt should be discussed within the first six months of dating, while 85% believe partners should be upfront about their financial situation. In addition, 60% said discovering hidden debt could be grounds for ending a relationship.

However, experts note that the amount of debt may be less important than the circumstances behind it. Medical expenses, student loans, and temporary financial setbacks may be viewed differently than credit card debt accumulated through overspending.

The findings signal that financial compatibility is a key component for those in the dating market as inflation and the cost of living continue to rise. Investopedia reported that many Americans see debt as a reflection of financial habits, responsibility, and long-term compatibility.

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