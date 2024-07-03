Florida Mother Allegedly Killed By Daughter’s Former Boyfriend

A Florida teenager is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot his former girlfriend’s mother following a failed relationship with the victim’s daughter.

According to NBC Miami, the unidentified 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm by a minor in the killing of 38-year-old Florida mother Eulalia Gonzalez. The alleged incident took place in Homestead, Florida, on June 27 outside of Gonzalez’s home. Homestead police said that the dead woman’s daughter broke up with the 16-year-old two months ago after a nine-month relationship between the two.

An arrest report states that Gonzalez was holding her infant daughter on her porch when the teenager came up to her and shot her in the face. He then left in a rideshare vehicle. The baby was not harmed, as a neighbor found Gonzalez facedown with a gunshot wound to her head and the child under her.

“The moment I saw her laying there, it really hit me hard,” said Gonzalez’s cousin Juanita Osorio. “I didn’t know what to do, I was frozen.”

According to the arrest report, the ex-boyfriend had been threatening the former girlfriend and contacting Gonzalez. After the daughter ended the relationship, he allegedly told her that she couldn’t be with anyone else if she weren’t with him. She identified the 16-year-old to police officers, and they took him into custody on July 1. He then confessed that he shot the mother and it was his intention to harm one of his former girlfriend’s family members to hurt her. He was later taken to Miami-Dade’s juvenile facility.

“Because the moment they broke up, he was obsessed with her, he didn’t want to let go of her,” Osorio said of the 16-year-old. “I guess maybe when he saw that people were taking care of her, he may have gotten jealous.”

A GoFundMe account has been started to raise funds to help the family. She reportedly had four children, the youngest whom was only a month old.

