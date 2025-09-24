Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Approved For Downtown Entertainment District In Shreveport 50 Cent has received approval to transform Shreveport’s downtown district into a thriving entertainment hub.







Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has received approval to transform downtown Shreveport, Louisiana, into a thriving entertainment hub.

On Sept. 22, Shreveport’s City Council approved plans for the new downtown entertainment district, KTBS reports. Reps for the hip-hop mogul confirmed construction could begin as early as late 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026.

Jackson is reportedly investing $50 million of his own money into the project, which includes upgrades to Millennium Studios, where work has already begun at Shreveport’s Stage Works Studio to prepare for production. Councilmembers voiced strong support for Jackson’s presence in the city during the administrative session.

“We’re talking about risk failure and fear, from what I see, there is very little risk for the city from what I see,” said Councilman Grayson Boucher. “I’m not fearful of doing this because 50 is willing to invest $50 million into Shreveport. We don’t have very many multimillionaires knocking on the door to invest.”

Discussions also took place about naming the new entertainment hub the Sam Cooke Cultural Arts District, honoring the late music legend who was inspired to write his timeless classic “A Change Gonna Come” after facing racism in Shreveport.

“The name doesn’t say film or entertainment. It doesn’t say anything,” Shreveport resident Craig Lee said. “This project is going to be the largest development in the history of North Central Louisiana, spearheaded by an African American. Sam Cooke was inspired here to write ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ — that’s a branding opportunity the world would recognize.”

A local business owner voiced support, noting that Jackson’s project would boost economic growth in the downtown area.

“I know that there are great things coming to downtown Shreveport,” the business owner said. “This will help us do what we need to do downtown, especially in the district where I do a lot of business.”

The proposed Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District would impose a 2% sales tax within its boundaries, directing all revenue into a dedicated trust fund for redevelopment. A companion ordinance establishes the trust fund and sets guidelines for the use of the money.

Council members also raised concerns about protecting longtime downtown property owners from being “disenfranchised,” a concern Boucher assured would not occur.

“When we’re talking about the downtown area, what we’re looking at is 50 not competing with those existing structures, but to enhance those particular businesses that are here,” Boucher said. “We’ll give the same we’re trying to give 50 Cent. I just want local businesses to know that we’re there for them too … if they want to come knock on the door, we’ll help them any way we can.”

