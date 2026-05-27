News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Mr. ChimeTime Went From Verizon Employee To Popular Food Influencer Mr. ChimeTime often critiques restaurants that locals have complained about for years, viewing his platform as a way to hold businesses accountable.







Rashad Morton’s journey from a corporate employee to food influencer “Mr. ChimeTime” began with a massive pay cut and a leap of faith during the COVID-19 pandemic. While working for Verizon, the Charlotte native saw his annual commission-based earnings decrease from $140,000 to just $49,000 following a company restructure. After a bout with COVID-19 left him facing a difficult return to work, he decided to pursue food reviewing full-time.

Morton started by simply recording himself eating on his phone. His content quickly gained traction. In the early days, Morton invested his own money. He poured approximately $1,000 a month into Facebook ads to boost his videos and help local restaurants stay visible during pandemic lockdowns. Today, that effort has evolved into a lucrative business involving a full support team, including an editor, an assistant, and managers for his various platforms. He spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about his journey to the top of the food chain.

Mr. ChimeTime attributes his success to being relatable and honest, even when his opinions are unpopular. He often critiques restaurants that locals have long complained about, viewing his platform as a way to hold businesses accountable.

“I think I’m relatable, right? So, like a lot of these, and it’s sad to say, but a lot of these restaurants do suck. And when a person like me comes in and says it’s trash, now you’re ready to fight. These restaurants do know they suck, because if you go to the comments, it’s people locally that tell you suck. So if I gotta come down, OK, it shouldn’t take me to come to a city for how, like, however long I stay, to put it on my platform for you to change. Don’t please me, please them.”

This bluntness has occasionally caused friction closer to home. Morton admitted that he sometimes judges the food at family reunions, noting that his critiques once upset his mother and other relatives during Christmas.

Beyond reviews, Morton has made philanthropy a cornerstone of his brand. He has donated thousands of dollars to service workers, including a 15-hour tipping spree in Dallas, where he gave away roughly $13,000 to DoorDash drivers. He also recalled helping Uber drivers in Charlotte during the holidays.

“I understand how hard it is out there for people,” he said, explaining that his desire to give back stems from a sense of appreciation for the audience that put him in his current position.

While he continues to travel the country—expressing particular ambivalence for the “overrated” food scene in New Orleans—Morton expressed confusion about the overwhelming love for Crescent City cuisine.

“I love their beignets. They had me in a chokehold the whole time. But we’re talking about food. No,” he told BE.

His influence now attracts major corporate partnerships. Morton has collaborated with several high-profile brands, including KFC, Wing Stop, Taco Bell, Bojangles, Domino’s, and Verizon (his former employer)

Despite his success in the digital space, Morton is mindful of the volatility of social media monetization. To ensure long-term financial stability, he has begun investing his earnings into real estate, focusing on short-term rentals.

With a potential television show on the horizon, the former salesman is proving that a “leap of faith” can lead to a career far beyond the traditional nine-to-five.

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