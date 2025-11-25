News by Kandiss Edwards Ms. Universe Contestant Olivia Yacé Renounces Title, Stating ‘I Must Remain True To My Values’ The Miss Universe Africa and Oceania runner up revealed her decision only three days after the conclusion of the pageant.







The Ms. Universe Pageant concluded with an unexpected twist: fourth runner-up Olivia Yace renounced her affiliation with the organization shortly after placing.

As the Côte d’Ivoire representative, Yacé posted a message to Instagram explaining her decision. The Miss Universe Africa and Oceania runner-up revealed her decision only three days after the pageant concluded on Nov. 21. Yacé stated that, to remain true to her core principles, she must sever her relationship with the organization.

“As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity. But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity, the strongest pillars that guide me,” Yacé wrote.

Though she is renouncing her affiliation, she intends to move forward in roles that advance the betterment of young women and girls. In concluding her post, Yacé encouraged others to continue entering pageant spaces and other spaces where they are underrepresented.

“I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected,” she stated. “Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”

The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee (COMICI) confirmed the withdrawal shortly after, issuing a statement that noted the action was for “personal convenience of her electoral mandates.” The COMICI formally notified the Miss Universe Organization of the removal of the Ivorian representative from all titles conferred by the international body.

The organization announced the relinquishing of the titles and asserted that the decision was mutual between the COMICI and Yacé.

“Olivia YACE therefore relinquishes her title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, effective immediately. Miss Olivia YACE, Miss Universe Africa & Oceania 2025, will formally return her Africa & Oceania sash to the organization to ensure that no one is unaware of this and to attest to this joint decision,” the post read.

The Miss Universe Organization has not yet publicly commented on Yacé’s resignation. However brief her participation in the event, Yacé made history. She was the first woman from Côte d’Ivoire to place in the Top 5 of the international competition.

