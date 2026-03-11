Media by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former MSNBC President Rashida Jones To Run Piers Morgan’s Uncensored It may seem like an odd pairing, but her background enticed Morgan.







One year after stepping down as president of MSNBC (now MS NOW), Rashida Jones has been named CEO of Piers Morgan’s new media company, Uncensored.

As CEO, Jones will oversee efforts to expand the company’s reach, launch new verticals, and create opportunities for emerging voices and talent, Variety reports. Her appointment signals the new direction Morgan hopes to take with the company, particularly given Jones’s most recent role leading MSNBC and its more left-leaning news coverage. Morgan has more recently been associated with more conservative viewpoints.

“Piers developed an incredible platform with Uncensored that’s already going head-to-head with legacy media,” Jones said in a statement. “In today’s fragmented media world, audiences are craving real conversations grounded in authenticity, rigor, and open debate. Uncensored not only delivers that—it’s ahead of the curve.”

The company announced Jones’ appointment as it launches a series of new ventures following a capital agreement with Raine Ventures, Antenna Group, and other investors, including the Reuben Brothers.

Jones led MSNBC as president from 2020 to 2025 and stepped down as the network prepared to separate from Comcast.

She joins Uncensored as the company expands its growing slate of programming, including its flagship channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored, History Uncensored hosted by former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo, and a licensing deal with the U.K.’s Channel 5 to air Piers Morgan Uncensored on broadcast television. The company plans to grow into a “multi-genre, talent-driven digital network,” according to a release.

Jones reportedly caught Morgan’s attention after departing MSNBC in January 2025 and later consulting for Antenna Group, working closely with its chairman, Theodore Kyriakou. Antenna Group has since become one of Uncensored’s lead outside shareholders.

A person familiar with the matter told Variety that Morgan was looking for an executive who understands content, distribution, and how to build a new media enterprise. During her time at MSNBC, Jones started several digital products and programs, experimenting with hybrid series that aired both on the network and across its digital platforms.

Since leaving MSNBC, Jones founded Imagine Strategies, where she advises media, sports, and technology companies on mergers, acquisitions, and content strategy. She was also named a fellow at the Knight Center for the Future of News at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

